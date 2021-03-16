Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.92.

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $134.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.