Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stake Lifted by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,103,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,711 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.32% of Kimberly-Clark worth $148,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $11,423,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 204,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,582,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $134.25 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

