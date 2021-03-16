Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the February 11th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Barclays raised Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS KCDMY traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $8.64. The company had a trading volume of 49,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,211. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $9.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Kimberly-Clark de MÃ©xico, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, makeup removing wipes, and liquid body washes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.

