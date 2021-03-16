Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Short Interest Update

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the February 11th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 166.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from $250.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Kinaxis from $255.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from $241.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kinaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.14.

OTCMKTS:KXSCF traded up $4.91 on Tuesday, reaching $114.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 710. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of $58.74 and a 12-month high of $168.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.00.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and machine learning, as well as sales and operations planning process.

