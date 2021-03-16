Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $282.15

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 282.15 ($3.69) and traded as high as GBX 313.60 ($4.10). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 310 ($4.05), with a volume of 6,399,812 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kingfisher has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 262.89 ($3.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of £6.54 billion and a PE ratio of 42.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 277.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 282.15.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

