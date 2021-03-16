Klever (KLV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $381.35 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. Klever has a market cap of $381.35 million and $1.89 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Klever has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Klever token can now be bought for about $0.0955 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Klever alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $252.84 or 0.00456679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00062597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00054630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00107446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00071615 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.62 or 0.00575506 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000513 BTC.

About Klever

Klever’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,992,656,146 tokens. Klever’s official website is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klever and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.