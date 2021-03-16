Klimatas One Day Volume Reaches $414.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $15,163.91 and approximately $414.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000177 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 96.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

