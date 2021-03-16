Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $56.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.68% from the stock’s current price.

KNX has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.30.

Shares of KNX opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Knight-Swift Transportation has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,304.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

