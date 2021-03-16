Kohl’s Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 56,014 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 986% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,159 call options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 52.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s has a twelve month low of $10.89 and a twelve month high of $64.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.13.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

