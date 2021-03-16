Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Trading Up 11.9%

Shares of Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) traded up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.90 and last traded at $32.90. 386 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMERF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Komercní banka, a.s. in a report on Friday, February 12th. HSBC downgraded Komercní banka, a.s. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.11.

KomercnÃ­ banka, a.s., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail, corporate, and investment banking services primarily in the Czech Republic, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, and foreign currency accounts.

