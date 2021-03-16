Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.93. 3,765,067 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 6,200,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get Kopin alerts:

The company has a market cap of $906.46 million, a P/E ratio of -66.20 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.51.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 48,000 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $380,640.00. Also, EVP Bor Yeu Tsaur sold 120,000 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $984,000.00. Insiders have sold 806,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,869,145 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth about $1,266,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kopin during the third quarter worth approximately $386,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $611,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kopin by 37.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 111,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.