Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) CEO Michael J. Koss Sells 4,122 Shares

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) CEO Michael J. Koss sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $123,618.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 783,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,509,370.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KOSS traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.64. The stock had a trading volume of 56,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,659,483. Koss Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $127.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Koss from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Koss stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.77% of Koss worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

