Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Stock Price Down 7.6% on Insider Selling

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS)’s stock price fell 7.6% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $26.00 and last traded at $26.70. 2,660,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 6,579,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

Specifically, CEO Michael J. Koss sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $123,618.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 783,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,509,370.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Koss sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $7,666,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,314,647.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 606,723 shares of company stock valued at $21,292,094 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Koss from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.23.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koss stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.77% of Koss worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Koss Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, active noise canceling headphones, and compact disc recordings under the Koss Classics label.

