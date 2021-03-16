Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 2,820 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $45,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.06.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $175.61. 85,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,152,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $180.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.62.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.