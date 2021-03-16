Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 7,557 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 788,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group comprises about 2.1% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.61% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $85,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on J. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

J traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.76. 7,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,581. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $127.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

