Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 7,778 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 743,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Northern Trust accounts for 1.7% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.36% of Northern Trust worth $69,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after buying an additional 1,807,398 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 292.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after purchasing an additional 921,861 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 590.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,771,000 after purchasing an additional 545,917 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,138,000 after purchasing an additional 203,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 247.8% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 267,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 190,810 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NTRS traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.24. 11,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,181. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $60.67 and a 52 week high of $104.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.38.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

