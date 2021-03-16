Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Keysight Technologies worth $29,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 343,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,427,000 after buying an additional 192,147 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 121,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23,110 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.09.

In related news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,951. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.53 and a 200-day moving average of $122.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

