Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 12,120 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,203,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,120 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab comprises about 1.6% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of The Charles Schwab worth $63,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7,732.8% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,462,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,630,000 after buying an additional 3,417,906 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,100,000 after buying an additional 2,825,764 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 778.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,019,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,162,000 after buying an additional 2,675,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,847,000 after buying an additional 2,407,536 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $54,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $564,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,578,741 shares of company stock valued at $91,830,242 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,092,297. The company has a market cap of $117.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.81. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $68.21.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.64.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

