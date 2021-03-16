Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 5,152 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,718 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $41,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Visa by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,991 shares of company stock valued at $22,641,340 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.36.

Visa stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.11. 124,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,053,356. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $435.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.33.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

