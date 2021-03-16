Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,591 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 3.3% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $133,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.57. 287,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,990,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.75, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.73.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,405,919 shares of company stock worth $257,864,563 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.