Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,446 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in Walmart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 579,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total value of $84,644,625.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,580,991 shares in the company, valued at $376,850,495.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,890,854 shares of company stock worth $985,214,752. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.05. 115,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,510,691. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $138.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.68. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $379.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.81%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.39.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

