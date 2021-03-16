Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,887 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Albemarle worth $8,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB stock traded down $3.41 on Tuesday, reaching $155.42. 14,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,123,271. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.87 and a 200-day moving average of $130.70. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $879.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 25.83%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,220.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $2,356,680.28. Insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 in the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.96.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

