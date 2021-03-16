Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,428 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Standpoint Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $134.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,914,921. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $153.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

