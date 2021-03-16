Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,134 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for 2.0% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Autodesk worth $81,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1,372.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,574,000 after acquiring an additional 935,865 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 11,841.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,301,000 after acquiring an additional 449,149 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 6,196.5% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 334,156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $77,103,000 after acquiring an additional 328,849 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 471,970.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 188,828 shares of the software company’s stock worth $57,657,000 after acquiring an additional 188,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 807,948 shares of the software company’s stock worth $246,699,000 after acquiring an additional 184,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $275.88. The company had a trading volume of 17,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.60, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.38 and a 12-month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.17.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

