Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 299.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,311 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $15,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.36. The company had a trading volume of 52,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,995. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $67.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.37.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

