Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $10.96 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,519 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $10,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,867,949,000 after purchasing an additional 352,371 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Corning by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,987,000 after purchasing an additional 464,616 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Corning by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,848,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,553,000 after purchasing an additional 361,436 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,581,000 after purchasing an additional 178,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Corning by 629.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,480,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $89,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,539 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.86. 76,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,785,371. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $41.62. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In related news, CFO R Tony Tripeny sold 44,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $1,742,525.50. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $311,004.00. Insiders have sold a total of 199,574 shares of company stock worth $7,587,308 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

