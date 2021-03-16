Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $103.53 Million Stock Position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,312 shares during the period. AON makes up about 2.5% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.21% of AON worth $103,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of AON by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.86.

NYSE AON traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $226.99. 22,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,117. The company has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.83. Aon Plc has a 12 month low of $143.93 and a 12 month high of $235.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.