Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $12.59 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,710,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,109,379,000 after buying an additional 102,758 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,320,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,638,000 after buying an additional 43,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,237,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,245,000 after buying an additional 23,424 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,161,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,326,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,727,000 after purchasing an additional 46,498 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $224.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,334. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $226.09.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

