Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $14.98 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,906 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,933 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Bainco International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after acquiring an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after acquiring an additional 259,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after acquiring an additional 465,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.42.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 575,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,946,434. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.96. The company has a market capitalization of $265.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

