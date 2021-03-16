Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $20.49 Million Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of NVR worth $20,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in NVR by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in NVR by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVR by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in NVR by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NVR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5,290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,023.60.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total transaction of $4,520,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVR traded down $15.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4,654.32. 226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,352. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4,606.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,241.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,832.80.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $64.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

