Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $67.73 Million Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,418,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 60,100 shares during the quarter. Gildan Activewear comprises 1.6% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 1.22% of Gildan Activewear worth $67,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIL. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 285,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 180,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after buying an additional 74,813 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,393,000 after buying an additional 66,857 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 11,160,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,603,000 after buying an additional 32,655 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.74. 8,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,126. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.07 and its 200-day moving average is $25.05. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $32.07.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $690.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

