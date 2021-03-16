Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $68.80 Million Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,061,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,199 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.16% of The Blackstone Group worth $68,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.35. 92,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,971,575. The company has a market cap of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 70.03 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $75.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 166.23%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

