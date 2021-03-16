Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $7.89 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.30.

DLR traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $135.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.83. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,580 shares of company stock worth $7,439,213. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

