Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $8.29 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $8,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 148,684 shares of company stock worth $17,153,470. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.73. 49,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,623,616. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.00 and a 200 day moving average of $93.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Compass Point boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

