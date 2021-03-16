Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $8.78 Million Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Celanese worth $8,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Celanese by 264.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. 97.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Celanese from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.05.

Shares of NYSE:CE traded down $3.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.72. 6,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,604. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.90 and its 200-day moving average is $125.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $152.60.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.