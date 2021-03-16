Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $82.57 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,513 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,006 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions makes up 2.0% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Motorola Solutions worth $82,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,308 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 335.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 16.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 5,900 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.94, for a total transaction of $1,079,346.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,176. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $184.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.78.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.17%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.69.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

