Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $9.73 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,442 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $17,999,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Oracle by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,258,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $81,382,000 after purchasing an additional 433,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $66.98. 295,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,076,462. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average of $60.92. The stock has a market cap of $197.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $41.26 and a 12 month high of $73.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

