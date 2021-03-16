Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 10,512 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 778,557 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 10,512 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 2.3% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of American Express worth $94,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.03. 127,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,949,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.09. The company has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.54.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.