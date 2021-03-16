Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 4,438 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 686,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $42,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Citigroup by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE C traded down $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $72.91. The company had a trading volume of 471,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,455,275. The company has a market capitalization of $152.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $75.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.79.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.