Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 85,910 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 623,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,910 shares during the period. CarMax makes up about 1.4% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.38% of CarMax worth $58,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX traded down $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.66. 13,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.65 and a 200 day moving average of $104.12. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $136.34.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 14,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $1,369,933.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,635.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.