Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $10,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 31,255 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 350.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 81,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,220,000 after purchasing an additional 66,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.15.

In related news, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,433.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,936 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,352. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,906,619. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $39.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

