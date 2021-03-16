Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,128 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Robert Half International worth $7,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

RHI traded down $1.84 on Tuesday, reaching $75.72. 12,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,234. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.73. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $83.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

