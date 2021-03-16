Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 2,046 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,318 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Seagate Technology worth $9,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 6.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,316,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $163,387,000 after acquiring an additional 194,167 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 238.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,554,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,598,000 after buying an additional 1,800,060 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 199.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,593,554 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $79,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,846 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $64,966,000 after acquiring an additional 384,938 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $65,734,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.73. 45,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,862,760. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day moving average is $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a 52 week low of $39.02 and a 52 week high of $78.00.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,293.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,733,600 shares of company stock worth $289,358,434 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.70.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

