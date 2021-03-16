Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 2,281 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 192.9% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.50.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $5.78 on Tuesday, reaching $241.74. 106,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,387. The stock has a market cap of $139.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.39.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total value of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.