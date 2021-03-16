Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 2,977 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $12,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.18.

Shares of GS traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.05. 106,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,339,410. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $352.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.70. The firm has a market cap of $117.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

