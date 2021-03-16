Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 6,342 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,112 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the period. Expedia Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.28% of Expedia Group worth $52,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $148,996,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $61,379,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $60,094,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $18,338,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,431.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 167,541 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $15,362,000 after purchasing an additional 163,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE traded up $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $178.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,260. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.76 and a fifty-two week high of $177.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.82.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

