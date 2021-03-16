Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 8,770 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,770 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of M.D.C. worth $11,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,988,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,443,000 after purchasing an additional 800,254 shares in the last quarter. CVentures Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at $390,649,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,820,000 after buying an additional 46,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 119.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 397,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,706,000 after buying an additional 216,068 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C. stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.76. 3,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,515. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. M.D.C.’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.78%.

In other M.D.C. news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,085,083.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Staci M. Woolsey sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $63,287.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,220.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,567 shares of company stock valued at $8,823,259. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MDC. Bank of America downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.29.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

