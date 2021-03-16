Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.45% of Mohawk Industries worth $45,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MHK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,925 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 710.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 955,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,243,000 after purchasing an additional 837,618 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 50.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,420,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,975,000 after purchasing an additional 813,746 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 68.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 801,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,251,000 after purchasing an additional 326,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $31,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock traded down $5.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $183.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $192.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.26.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,440,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390 in the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

