Kryll Market Capitalization Reaches $18.40 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded up 34.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $18.40 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll token can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001051 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kryll has traded 93.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00049804 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00012494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.05 or 0.00652698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00069459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00026330 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a token. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,388,781 tokens. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

