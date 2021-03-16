Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC began coverage on Kuaishou Technology in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

KUASF opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. Kuaishou Technology has a one year low of $39.90 and a one year high of $54.00.

Beijing Kuaishou Technology Ltd. operates a platform for recording and sharing short videos worldwide. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

